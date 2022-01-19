UrduPoint.com

Hong Kong Shares Open Higher

Published January 19, 2022

Hong Kong shares open higher

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2022 ) :Hong Kong stocks opened with gains at the start of trade Wednesday as dip-buyers moved in following three days of losses, though sentiment was dented by ongoing concerns about Federal Reserve plans to hike interest rates.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.49 percent, or 117.00 points, to 24,229.78.

The Shanghai Composite Index eased 0.06 percent, or 2.28 points, to 3,567.63, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange slipped 0.24 percent, or 5.96 points, to 2,458.87.

