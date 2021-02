(@FahadShabbir)

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2021 ) :Hong Kong stocks kicked off Thursday morning slightly lower as investors took a breather following a rally that saw shares pile on more than six percent in under two weeks.

The Hang Seng Index dipped 0.14 percent, or 43.44 points, to 29,995.28.

Mainland Chinese markets were closed for a holiday.