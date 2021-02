(@FahadShabbir)

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2021 ) :Hong Kong stocks fell in the first few minutes of trade Wednesday morning as profit-takers moved in after a six-day rally.

The Hang Seng Index dipped 0.36 percent, or 110.29 points, to 30,636.67.

Mainland Chinese markets were closed for a holiday.