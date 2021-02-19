UrduPoint.com
Hong Kong Shares Open Lower

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 19th February 2021 | 09:20 AM

Hong Kong shares open lower

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2021 ) :Hong Kong stocks fell at the start of business Friday morning, extending the previous day's losses on worries that the economic recovery will fire inflation and force a hike in interest rates sooner than expected.

The Hang Seng Index fell 0.37 percent, or 111.81 points, to 30,483.46.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index also lost 0.37 percent, or 13.57 points, to 3,661.78, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange eased 0.54 percent, or 13.27 points, to 2,437.12.

