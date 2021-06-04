UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hong Kong Shares Open Lower

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 04th June 2021 | 08:30 AM

Hong Kong shares open lower

Hong Kong, June 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2021 ) :Hong Kong stocks fell in the first few minutes of trade Friday morning as China-US relations returned to the fore after Joe Biden almost doubled the number of Chinese firms included on a Washington investment blacklist.

The Hang Seng Index slipped 0.44 percent, or 128.08 points to 28,837.95.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index sank 0.52 percent, or 18.74 points to 3,565.47, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange eased 0.37 percent, or 8.83 points to 2,383.80.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exchange China Washington Shenzhen Shanghai Hong Kong Stocks

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed meets US Special Envoy for the ..

8 hours ago

Global food prices rose at rapid pace in May: FAO

8 hours ago

Sharjah Museums Authority explores unique connecti ..

9 hours ago

UAE’s SWIFT User Group discusses improving payme ..

9 hours ago

Armed Forces all time operational readiness not a ..

8 hours ago

Tribal legislators end protest after assurance of ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.