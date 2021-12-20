UrduPoint.com

Hong Kong Shares Open Lower

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 20th December 2021 | 08:50 AM

Hong Kong shares open lower

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2021 ) :Hong Kong stocks started Monday morning on the back foot, tracking steep losses on Wall Street at the end of last week and as traders keep a nervous eye on a spike in new Covid infections around the world.

The Hang Seng Index slipped 0.49 percent, or 112.80 points, to 23,079.83.

The Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.34 percent, or 12.33 points, to 3,620.04, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange eased 0.31 percent, or 7.88 points, to 2,515.27.

