Hong Kong shares open lower

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2022 ) :Hong Kong stocks started Friday morning with a loss following a surge of more than three percent in the previous session, while traders were also spooked by another plunge on Wall Street.

The Hang Seng Index slipped 0.22 percent, or 54.76 points, to 24,897.59.

The Shanghai Composite Index eased 0.23 percent, or 8.31 points, to 3546.75, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange fell 0.37 percent, or 9.06 points, to 2,410.63.