Hong Kong shares open lower

Hong Kong, Aug 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2019 ) :Hong Kong stocks dropped at the open on Monday, as the intensifying trade war between the United States and China left investors jittery.

The Hang Seng Index lost 1.58 percent, or 424.

99 points, to 26,493.59 in opening trade.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index opened 0.46 percent, or 13.26 points lower, at 2,854.58. The Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, fell 0.36 percent, or 5.59 points, to open at 1,534.27.