Hong Kong Shares Open On A High

Wed 03rd June 2020 | 09:10 AM

Hong Kong shares open on a high

Hong Kong, June 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2020 ) :Hong Kong stocks rallied more than one percent at the start of trade Wednesday as markets around the world continue to take heart from countries moving to reopen their economies.

The Hang Seng Index jumped 1.

28 percent, or 307.62 points, to 24,303.56.

China's benchmark Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.31 percent, or 8.99 points, to 2,930.39, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on the country's second exchange rose 0.30 percent, or 5.45 points, to 1,852.11.

