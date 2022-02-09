Hong Kong shares open sharply higher

Hong Kong, Feb 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2022 ) :Hong Kong stocks opened with hefty gains on Wednesday morning following the previous day's sell-off, with market heavyweight Alibaba leading a tech bounce.

The Hang Seng Index jumped 1.

64 percent, or 397.85 points, to 24,727.34.

The Shanghai Composite Index dipped 0.05 percent, or 1.81 points, to 3,450.82, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange was flat, inching down 0.59 points to 2,279.92.