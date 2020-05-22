Hong Kong shares open sharply lower

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2020 ) :Hong Kong stocks tumbled more than two percent at the open Friday after China said it would introduce a proposal for a national security law in the city, fanning fears of fresh protests over its autonomy.

The Hang Seng Index sank 2.15 percent, or 523.12 points, to 23,756.91.

China's benchmark Shanghai Composite Index eased 0.17 percent, or 4.88 points, to 2,863.05, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on the country's second exchange slipped 0.11 percent, or 1.98 points, to 1,786.66.