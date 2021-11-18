Hong Kong shares open well down

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2021 ) :Hong Kong stocks opened sharply lower on Thursday morning following a sell-off on Wall Street, with tech firms leading the losses after enjoying a recent rally.

The Hang Seng Index shed 1.

09 percent, or 280.20 points, to 25,369.88.

The Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.17 percent, or 5.87 points, to 3,531.49, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange slipped 0.13 percent, or 3.17 points, to 2,473.85.