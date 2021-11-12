Hong Kong shares open with big gains

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2021 ) :Hong Kong stocks rallied more than one percent at the open on Friday, with Alibaba leading tech firms up after reporting bumper revenue for its annual Singles Day shopping event in China.

The Hang Seng Index rose 1.09 percent, or 274.84 points, to 25,522.83.

The Shanghai Composite Index was flat, ticking up 1.37 points to 3,534.15, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange was also barely moved, inching 0.29 points higher to 2,458.07.