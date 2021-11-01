UrduPoint.com

Hong Kong Shares Open With Losses

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 01st November 2021 | 09:00 AM

Hong Kong shares open with losses

Hong Kong, Nov 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2021 ) :Hong Kong and Shanghai stocks started Monday on the back foot after data showed Chinese factory activity shrunk last month, pointing to further weakness in the world's number two economy.

The Hang Seng Index fell 0.43 percent, or 108.89 points, to 25,268.35.

The Shanghai Composite Index shed 0.48 percent, or 16.94 points, to 3,530.40, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange fell 0.51 percent, or 12.13 points, to 2,387.90.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Exchange China Shenzhen Shanghai Hong Kong Stocks

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 1st November 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 1st November 2021

48 minutes ago
 MoHAP approves emergency use of Pfizer-BioNTech va ..

MoHAP approves emergency use of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for children aged 5 to 1 ..

7 hours ago
 UAE Pro League extends PCR test validity to 96 hou ..

UAE Pro League extends PCR test validity to 96 hours

7 hours ago
 Sharjah Airport Authority adopts new systems to im ..

Sharjah Airport Authority adopts new systems to improve operational efficiency a ..

9 hours ago
 Sharjah Principles for Child-Friendly Urban Planni ..

Sharjah Principles for Child-Friendly Urban Planning’ unveiled at Expo 2020 Du ..

9 hours ago
 Dubai Holding hosts coding session in support of f ..

Dubai Holding hosts coding session in support of first official UAE Codes Day

10 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.