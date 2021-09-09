Hong Kong shares plunge as tech firms are hammered

Hong Kong stocks plunged Thursday, with tech firms taking another hit after China told gaming giants not to focus on profits and to remove certain content, looking to further tighten their grip on the sector

Hong Kong, Sept 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2021 ) :Hong Kong stocks plunged Thursday, with tech firms taking another hit after China told gaming giants not to focus on profits and to remove certain content, looking to further tighten their grip on the sector.

The Hang Seng Index tumbled 2.30 percent, or 604.93 points, to 25,716.00.

But the Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.49 percent, or 17.94 points, to 3,693.13, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange edged up 0.07 percent, or 1.68 points, to 2,494.28.