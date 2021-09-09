Hong Kong shares plunge as tech firms are hammered

UrduPoint.com

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 09th September 2021 | 02:12 PM

Hong Kong stocks plunged Thursday, with tech firms taking another hit after China told gaming giants not to focus on profits and to remove certain content, looking to further tighten their grip on the sector

The Hang Seng Index tumbled 2.30 percent, or 604.93 points, to 25,716.00.

But the Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.49 percent, or 17.94 points, to 3,693.13, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange edged up 0.07 percent, or 1.68 points, to 2,494.28.

