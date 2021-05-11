UrduPoint.com
Hong Kong Shares Plunge As World Markets Routed

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 8 hours ago Tue 11th May 2021 | 01:52 PM

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2021 ) :Hong Kong stocks tumbled Tuesday in line with a sell-off across world markets as investors grew increasingly worried that an expected strong economic recovery will fan inflation and force central banks to hike interest rates sooner than forecast.

The Hang Seng Index fell 2.03 percent, or 581.85 points, to 28,013.81.

But the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.40 percent, or 13.85 points, to 3,441.85, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange added 0.36 percent, or 8.03 points, to 2,251.96.

