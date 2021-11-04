Hong Kong Shares Rally After Wall St Record On 4th Nov, 2021
Umer Jamshaid 34 minutes ago Thu 04th November 2021 | 01:33 PM
Hong Kong, Nov 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2021 ) :Hong Kong shares finished Thursday on a healthy note following another record on Wall Street after the Federal Reserve said it would begin tapering monetary policy this month but take its time on lifting interest rates.
The Hang Seng Index added 0.80 percent, or 200.44 points, to 25,225.19.
The Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.81 percent, or 28.33 points, to 3,526.87, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange rallied 1.32 percent, or 31.56 points, to 2,425.16.