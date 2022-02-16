Hong Kong shares rally at open

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2022 ) :Hong Kong stocks rose more than one percent at the open on Wednesday following strong gains on Wall Street fuelled by optimism that diplomatic efforts to avoid a Russian invasion of Ukraine were bearing fruit.

The Hang Seng Index climbed 1.08 percent, or 262.59 points, to 24,618.30.

The Shanghai Composite Index added 0.32 percent, or 10.98 points, to 3,457.07, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange gained 0.41 percent, or 9.45 points, to 2,293.08.