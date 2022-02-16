UrduPoint.com

Hong Kong Shares Rally At Open

Muhammad Irfan Published February 16, 2022 | 08:40 AM

Hong Kong shares rally at open

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2022 ) :Hong Kong stocks rose more than one percent at the open on Wednesday following strong gains on Wall Street fuelled by optimism that diplomatic efforts to avoid a Russian invasion of Ukraine were bearing fruit.

The Hang Seng Index climbed 1.08 percent, or 262.59 points, to 24,618.30.

The Shanghai Composite Index added 0.32 percent, or 10.98 points, to 3,457.07, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange gained 0.41 percent, or 9.45 points, to 2,293.08.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exchange Ukraine Russia China Shenzhen Shanghai Hong Kong Stocks

Recent Stories

SCC to hold its session to discuss policy of Sharj ..

SCC to hold its session to discuss policy of Sharjah Sports Council

5 hours ago
 Sharjah Police returns around AED 500 million to t ..

Sharjah Police returns around AED 500 million to their owners in 2021

6 hours ago
 Asmak, Fish Farm sign a strategic partnership at G ..

Asmak, Fish Farm sign a strategic partnership at Gulfood 2022

8 hours ago
 Turkish president leaves UAE after two-day state v ..

Turkish president leaves UAE after two-day state visit

8 hours ago
 Photographer Steve McCurry reflects on his career ..

Photographer Steve McCurry reflects on his career at Xposure 2022

8 hours ago
 International Publishers Association to organise s ..

International Publishers Association to organise symposium on impact of Covid pa ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>