Hong Kong shares rally on trade hopes, election result

Hong Kong shares ended sharply higher Monday on fresh trade hopes and following a landslide win for pro-democrats in local elections that gave the government a bloody nose following months of protests that have hit the city's economy

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2019 ) :Hong Kong shares ended sharply higher Monday on fresh trade hopes and following a landslide win for pro-democrats in local elections that gave the government a bloody nose following months of protests that have hit the city's economy.

The Hang Seng index jumped 1.50 percent, or 397.96 points, to 26,993.04.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.72 percent, or 20.35 points, to 2,906.17 but the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, lost 0.44 percent, or 7.06 points, to 1,600.45.