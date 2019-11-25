UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hong Kong Shares Rally On Trade Hopes, Election Result

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 25th November 2019 | 01:48 PM

Hong Kong shares rally on trade hopes, election result

Hong Kong shares ended sharply higher Monday on fresh trade hopes and following a landslide win for pro-democrats in local elections that gave the government a bloody nose following months of protests that have hit the city's economy

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2019 ) :Hong Kong shares ended sharply higher Monday on fresh trade hopes and following a landslide win for pro-democrats in local elections that gave the government a bloody nose following months of protests that have hit the city's economy.

The Hang Seng index jumped 1.50 percent, or 397.96 points, to 26,993.04.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.72 percent, or 20.35 points, to 2,906.17 but the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, lost 0.44 percent, or 7.06 points, to 1,600.45.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exchange China Shenzhen Shanghai Hong Kong Stocks Government

Recent Stories

Subaru to recall 17,479 vehicles in China

1 minute ago

Special teams constituted for implementation on la ..

1 minute ago

European stock markets climb at open 25 November 2 ..

2 minutes ago

S.Korean Seaweed Farmer Dead, 2 Russians Rescued A ..

7 minutes ago

Istanbul mayor says seek foreign loans for complet ..

7 minutes ago

Every day is a black day for people of indian occu ..

14 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.