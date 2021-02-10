UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hong Kong Shares Rally Out Of Blocks

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 10th February 2021 | 08:50 AM

Hong Kong shares rally out of blocks

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2021 ) :Hong Kong stocks opened sharply higher on Wednesday morning, building on a recent rally thanks to vaccine rollouts and hopes for Joe Biden's vast US stimulus.

The Hang Seng Index climbed 1.

09 percent, or 320.00 points, to 29,796.19.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index added 0.25 percent, or 9.12 points, to 3,612.61, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange edged up 0.39 percent, or 9.42 points, to 2,427.66.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exchange China Shenzhen Shanghai Hong Kong Stocks

Recent Stories

Hope Probe&#039;s successful arrival at Mars conso ..

7 hours ago

Top UAE officials say success of &#039;Hope Probe& ..

7 hours ago

Egyptian President congratulates UAE on Hope Probe ..

8 hours ago

Rulers congratulate UAE President and people on Ho ..

9 hours ago

FNC approves bill on genetic resources

9 hours ago

UAE leaders receive congratulations on Hope Probe& ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.