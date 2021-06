(@FahadShabbir)

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2021 ) :Hong Kong stocks rose in the first few minutes of trade Monday, tracking modest gains in Asia as sentiment is driven by the bright outlook for the global economy.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.1 percent, or 41.63 points, to 29,329.85, after trading was suspended for the morning owing to heavy rain in the city.