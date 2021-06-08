Hong Kong shares rise at start

Hong Kong, June 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2021 ) :Hong Kong stocks opened higher Tuesday morning following the previous day's losses, with investors now turning their attention to the release of US inflation data later in the week.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.39 percent, or 113.24 points, to 28,900.52.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index was flat, inching down 0.79 points to 3,598.75, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange was also barely moved, ticking up 0.66 points to 2,414.57.