Hong Kong shares rise in opening trade

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2021 ) :Hong Kong stocks rose in opening trade Thursday following Wall Street's lead as concerns about inflation and Covid-19 eased.

The Hang Seng Index advanced 25.87 points, or 0.11 percent, to 23,128.20.

The Shanghai Composite Index added 3.21 points, or 0.09 percent, to 3,625.83 while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange rose 1.83 points, or 0.07 percent, to 2,522.12 points.