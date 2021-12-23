UrduPoint.com

Hong Kong Shares Rise In Opening Trade

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 23rd December 2021 | 08:20 AM

Hong Kong shares rise in opening trade

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2021 ) :Hong Kong stocks rose in opening trade Thursday following Wall Street's lead as concerns about inflation and Covid-19 eased.

The Hang Seng Index advanced 25.87 points, or 0.11 percent, to 23,128.20.

The Shanghai Composite Index added 3.21 points, or 0.09 percent, to 3,625.83 while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange rose 1.83 points, or 0.07 percent, to 2,522.12 points.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exchange China Shenzhen Shanghai Hong Kong Lead Stocks

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 23rd December 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 23rd December 2021

6 minutes ago
 Response on Security Guarantees Needed Before New ..

Response on Security Guarantees Needed Before New Russia-US Summit - Peskov

8 hours ago
 Belgium closes entertainment venues as Omicron spr ..

Belgium closes entertainment venues as Omicron spreads

8 hours ago
 Belarus Arrests Russian Citizen Over Terrorist Act ..

Belarus Arrests Russian Citizen Over Terrorist Activities

8 hours ago
 Sultan Al Jaber meets with Greek Prime Minister, M ..

Sultan Al Jaber meets with Greek Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs

9 hours ago
 SCC Committee visits more Social Services departme ..

SCC Committee visits more Social Services departments

9 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.