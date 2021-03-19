Hong Kong shares sharply down at open

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2021 ) :Hong Kong stocks opened well in the red on Friday morning following a sharp sell-off on Wall Street as economic optimism gave way to fears about inflation.

The Hang Seng Index fell 0.

84 percent, or 247.24 points, to 29,158.48.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index tumbled 1.13 percent, or 39.19 points, to 3,423.87, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange lost 1.46 percent, or 32.65 points, to 2,204.84.