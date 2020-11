(@FahadShabbir)

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2020 ) :Hong Kong stocks closed Friday morning in the red as profit-takers moved in following a five-day, vaccine-fuelled rally, while traders are also keeping tabs on rising virus infections.

The Hang Seng Index dipped 0.16 percent, or 42.62 points, to 26,776.83.