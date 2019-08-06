UrduPoint.com
Hong Kong Shares Slump At Open

Tue 06th August 2019

Hong Kong shares slump at open

Hong Kong, Aug 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2019 ) :Hong Kong stocks fell at the open on Tuesday, tracking global losses after Wall Street suffered its worst sell-off of the year on the back of US-China trade war tensions.

The Hang Seng Index dropped 2.

3 percent, or 597.30 points, to 25,554.02 in opening trade.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index opened 1.58 percent, or 44.51 points lower, at 2,776.99. The Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, dropped 1.87 percent, or 28.36 points, to open at 1,488.91.

