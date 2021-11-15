Hong Kong shares start day with gains

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2021 ) :Hong Kong stocks rose at the start of trade Monday, extending gains into a fourth day, following another strong lead from Wall Street and ahead of the release of key Chinese data later in the day.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.43 percent, or 110.02 points, to 25,437.99.

The Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.11 percent, or 3.80 points, to 3,542.90, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange edged up 0.13 percent, or 3.21 points, to 2,470.37.