UrduPoint.com

Hong Kong Shares Start Day With Gains

Umer Jamshaid 33 seconds ago Mon 15th November 2021 | 08:00 AM

Hong Kong shares start day with gains

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2021 ) :Hong Kong stocks rose at the start of trade Monday, extending gains into a fourth day, following another strong lead from Wall Street and ahead of the release of key Chinese data later in the day.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.43 percent, or 110.02 points, to 25,437.99.

The Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.11 percent, or 3.80 points, to 3,542.90, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange edged up 0.13 percent, or 3.21 points, to 2,470.37.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exchange China Shenzhen Shanghai Hong Kong Lead Stocks From

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed receives call from Grand Imam of ..

Mohamed bin Zayed receives call from Grand Imam of Al Azhar

9 hours ago
 Industry, business leaders to gather at GMIS2021 t ..

Industry, business leaders to gather at GMIS2021 to shape future of manufacturin ..

9 hours ago
 Commander of Land Forces receives DSCA Deputy-Dire ..

Commander of Land Forces receives DSCA Deputy-Director

9 hours ago
 Sharjah Government Media Bureau launches Local New ..

Sharjah Government Media Bureau launches Local News Networks Forum on Nov 25

10 hours ago
 UAE Chief of Staff receives Saudi and South Korean ..

UAE Chief of Staff receives Saudi and South Korean counterparts

11 hours ago
 Emirates Health Services receives prestigious awar ..

Emirates Health Services receives prestigious award in digital healthcare field

11 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.