Hong Kong shares start lower

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2021 ) :Hong Kong stocks opened with losses on Friday morning, extending the previous day's retreat, on fresh crackdown fears after China unveiled plans for further regulation of its vast economy.

The Hang Seng Index fell 0.84 percent, or 221.63 points, to 26,296.19.

The Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.29 percent, or 10.27 points, to 3,514.47, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange was down 0.39 percent, or 9.77 points, to 2,468.57.