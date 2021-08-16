UrduPoint.com

Hong Kong Shares Start Lower

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 16th August 2021 | 08:40 AM

Hong Kong shares start lower

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2021 ) :Hong Kong stocks dropped at the open on Monday as the spread of the Delta coronavirus strain continued to weigh on markets globally.

The Hang Seng Index was down 0.18 percent, or 48.

38 points, to 26,343.24 in early trade.

The Shanghai Composite Index inched lower at the open but was then up 0.05 percent, or 1.60 points, to 3,517.90, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange fell 0.12 percent, or 2.91 points, to 2,465.83.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exchange China Shenzhen Shanghai Hong Kong Stocks Market Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 16th August 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 16th August 2021

27 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committe ..

Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee approves expanding remit of ..

9 hours ago
 flydubai suspends operations to Kabul

Flydubai suspends operations to Kabul

9 hours ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed issues resolution to appoint Boa ..

Mohamed bin Zayed issues resolution to appoint Board Chairman of Etihad Aviation ..

9 hours ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed invited to attend summit of Iraq ..

Mohamed bin Zayed invited to attend summit of Iraq&#039;s neighboring countries

10 hours ago
 Maktoum bin Mohammed chairs first meeting of Emira ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed chairs first meeting of Emirati Human Resources Development ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.