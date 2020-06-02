UrduPoint.com
Hong Kong Shares Start On Front Foot

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 02nd June 2020 | 08:20 AM

Hong Kong shares start on front foot

Hong Kong, June 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2020 ) :Hong Kong stocks opened slightly higher Tuesday morning, extending the previous day's rally as investors took their lead from gains on Wall Street with buying buoyed by the easing of lockdowns around the world.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.25 percent, or 59.72 points, to 23,792.24.

China's benchmark Shanghai Composite Index was flat, inching up 0.89 points, to 2,916.32, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on the country's second exchange rose 0.36 percent, or 6.70 points, to 1,849.65.

