Hong Kong Shares Start Week Flat

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 09th September 2019 | 03:23 PM

Hong Kong shares start week flat

Hong Kong stocks ended Monday marginally lower, with Chinese easing measures and expectations for another US interest rate cut offset by profit-taking and worries about long-running protests in the city.

The Hang Seng Index inched down 9.36 points to 26,681.40

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.84 percent, or 25.14 points, to 3,024.74 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, jumped 1.91 percent, or 31.71 points, to 1,689.21.

