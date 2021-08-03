Hong Kong shares start with gains

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Hong Kong, Aug 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2021 ) :Hong Kong stocks opened slightly higher Tuesday morning, extending the previous day's advance.

The Hang Seng Index ticked up 0.20 percent, or 53.26 points, to 26,289.06.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index dipped 0.51 percent, or 17.50 points, to 3,446.78, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange eased 0.31 percent, or 7.49 points, to 2,429.43.