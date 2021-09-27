Hong Kong shares start with losses

(@FahadShabbir)

Hong Kong, Sept 27 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2021 ) :Hong Kong stocks opened slightly lower Monday with investors keeping close tabs on developments around embattled Chinese property giant Evergrande.

The Hang Seng Index dipped 0.

25 percent, or 60.74 points, to 24,131.42.

The Shanghai Composite Index added 0.36 percent, or 12.89 points, to 3,625.96, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange edged up 0.37 percent, or 8.90 points, to 2,443.13.