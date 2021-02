Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2021 ) :Hong Kong stocks opened with big gains on Tuesday morning as investors returned from a long holiday weekend to play catch-up with a global rally fuelled by stimulus and vaccine optimism.

The Hang Seng Index climbed 1.66 percent, or 502.25 points, to 30,675.82.

Mainland Chinese markets were closed for a holiday.