Hong Kong shares track Wall St record at open

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Hong Kong, Nov 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2021 ) :Hong Kong stocks rose at the open of business Thursday morning following another record on Wall Street after the Federal Reserve said it would begin winding in its massive bond-buying programme but take its time hiking interest rates.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.46 percent, or 116.35 points, to 25,141.10.

The Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.21 percent, or 7.36 points, to 3,505.89, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange climbed 0.39 percent, or 9.24 points, to 2,402.84.