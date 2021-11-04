UrduPoint.com

Hong Kong Shares Track Wall St Record At Open

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 7 minutes ago Thu 04th November 2021 | 09:10 AM

Hong Kong shares track Wall St record at open

Hong Kong, Nov 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2021 ) :Hong Kong stocks rose at the open of business Thursday morning following another record on Wall Street after the Federal Reserve said it would begin winding in its massive bond-buying programme but take its time hiking interest rates.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.46 percent, or 116.35 points, to 25,141.10.

The Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.21 percent, or 7.36 points, to 3,505.89, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange climbed 0.39 percent, or 9.24 points, to 2,402.84.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exchange Business China Shenzhen Shanghai Hong Kong Stocks

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 4th November 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 4th November 2021

1 hour ago
 Royal visit crowns the Netherlands’ National Day ..

Royal visit crowns the Netherlands’ National Day at Expo 2020 Dubai

8 hours ago
 Florence's Uffizi gallery highlights plight of aci ..

Florence's Uffizi gallery highlights plight of acid victims

8 hours ago
 India v Afghanistan T20 World Cup scoreboard

India v Afghanistan T20 World Cup scoreboard

9 hours ago
 Greenpeace Slams Canberra for Using 'Bullying Tact ..

Greenpeace Slams Canberra for Using 'Bullying Tactics' to Obstruct Climate Regio ..

9 hours ago
 Car Bombing Kills 2, Injures 5 in Eastern Afghanis ..

Car Bombing Kills 2, Injures 5 in Eastern Afghanistan - Source

9 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.