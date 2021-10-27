UrduPoint.com

Hong Kong Shares Tumble At Open

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 27th October 2021 | 10:20 AM

Hong Kong shares tumble at open

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2021 ) :Hong Kong stocks opened sharply lower on Wednesday morning after US officials banned China Telecom from operating in the country citing national security concerns, cranking up tensions between the economic superpowers.

The Hang Seng Index fell 0.93 percent, or 243.10 points, to 25,795.17.

The Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.22 percent, or 7.78 points, to 3,589.86, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange dropped 0.30 percent, or 7.20 points, to 2,417.19.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exchange China Shenzhen Shanghai Hong Kong Stocks From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 October 2021

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 27th October 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 27th October 2021

2 hours ago
 Technology Innovation Institute’s Secure Systems ..

Technology Innovation Institute’s Secure Systems Research Centre Collaborates ..

9 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Zayed attends opening of ConvEx-3 &#039 ..

Hamdan bin Zayed attends opening of ConvEx-3 &#039;Barakah UAE&#039;

10 hours ago
 Indian Minister attending 6th Abu Dhabi Dialogue

Indian Minister attending 6th Abu Dhabi Dialogue

10 hours ago
 &#039;World-Class Expo dazzles with extraordinary ..

&#039;World-Class Expo dazzles with extraordinary architectural achievements and ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.