Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2021 ) :Hong Kong stocks fell in Monday's morning session as traders prepare for the upcoming earnings season, though tech giant Alibaba soared as company officials played down the impact of a record antitrust fine imposed by Chinese regulators at the weekend.

The Hang Seng Index slumped 0.98 percent, or 281.56 points, to 28,417.24.