Hong Kong, March 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2020 ) :Hong Kong stocks went into the break with slight gains Wednesday after swinging through the morning after the Federal Reserve slashed interest rates in a move that sparked concerns about the economic impact of the coronavirus.

The Hang Seng Index edged up 0.12 percent, or 32.74 points, to 26,317.56.