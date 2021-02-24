UrduPoint.com
Hong Kong Shares Up At Open

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 24th February 2021 | 09:00 AM

Hong Kong shares up at open

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2021 ) :Hong Kong shares opened slightly higher Wednesday morning, extending the previous day's rally, after Federal Reserve boss Jerome Powell reiterated his commitment to keep US interest rates at record lows for as long as needed for the economy.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.23 percent, or 70.01 points, to 30,702.65.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index inched up 0.07 percent, or 2.58 points, to 3,638.94, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange added 0.10 percent, or 2.51 points, to 2,398.52.

