Hong Kong shares up at open

Hong Kong, Aug 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2021 ) :Hong Kong stocks started Monday morning's session slightly higher, in line with a rally across Asia, following last week's sharp losses.

The Hang Seng Index edged up 0.36 percent, or 93.78 points, to 26,054.81.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.34 percent, or 11.67 points, to 3,385.69, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange dipped 0.07 percent, or 1.73 points, to 2,383.89.