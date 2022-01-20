Hong Kong shares up at open

(@FahadShabbir)

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2022 ) :Hong Kong stocks started Thursday morning with gains as tech firms enjoyed more buying, having endured a torrid 2021, though investor confidence is being held back by ongoing concerns about the prospect of higher US interest rates.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.56 percent, or 135.30 points, to 24,263.15.

The Shanghai Composite Index dipped 0.05 percent, or 1.95 points, to 3,556.23, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange eased 0.10 percent, or 2.39 points, to 2,439.73.