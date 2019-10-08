UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hong Kong Stock Exchange Abandons Plans To Merge With London Stock Exchange

Sumaira FH 37 minutes ago Tue 08th October 2019 | 12:56 PM

Hong Kong Stock Exchange Abandons Plans to Merge With London Stock Exchange

The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong (HKEX) announced on Tuesday that it would not proceed with an offer to merge with the London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG)

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2019) The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong (HKEX) announced on Tuesday that it would not proceed with an offer to merge with the London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG).

On September 11, HKEX made a proposal to take over LSEG. The value of the acquisition offer was estimated at $36.5 billion. Two days later, the offer was rejected by LSEG, citing different strategic objectives, potential difficulties with regulators and low value of the proposal.

"Today, disappointingly, we announced our decision not to proceed with a firm offer for the London Stock Exchange Group. We still believe the strategic rationale for the combination of our two businesses is compelling and would create a world-leading market infrastructure group.

However, despite a huge amount of work and discussions with a broad set of regulators and extensive shareholder discussions, the level of engagement from LSEG led us to conclude that the continued pursuit of a combination of the two businesses would not be in the best interests of our own shareholders," HKEX Chief Executive Charles Li said in a statement.

LSEG, the operator of the London and Milan exchanges. is the leading diversified exchange group in Europe. HKEX group is one of the world's leading financial market operators. The company provides services for trading and clearing securities and derivatives. The company staff amounts to 2,100 employees. HKEX also owns the London Metal Exchange (LME).

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Stock Exchange Exchange Europe Company London Hong Kong Milan Hong Kong Exchanges London Metal Exchange London Stock Exchange September Market From Best Billion

Recent Stories

PML-N MNAs, MPAs asked to bring people to Azadi ma ..

8 minutes ago

Accident claims three lives, leaves 13 injured in ..

20 minutes ago

Hong Kong Not Ready To Seek Help from Beijing Desp ..

20 minutes ago

Russia Registers 24 Ceasefire Violations in Syria ..

20 minutes ago

Efforts afoot for disaster-resilient Pakistan: Pri ..

28 minutes ago

Malaysian Prime Minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad urges ..

28 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.