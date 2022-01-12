UrduPoint.com

Hong Kong Stocks Advance At Open

Muhammad Irfan Published January 12, 2022 | 08:30 AM

Hong Kong stocks advance at open

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2022 ) :Hong Kong shares rallied more than one percent in the opening minutes of trade Wednesday following a healthy performance on Wall Street fuelled by easing concerns about the Federal Reserve's plans to tighten monetary policy.

The Hang Seng Index jumped 1.39 percent, or 330.46 points, to 24,069.52.

The Shanghai Composite Index added 0.30 percent, or 10.72 points, to 3,578.16, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange gained 0.52 percent, or 12.62 points, to 2,453.85.

