Hong Kong Stocks Advance In Early Trade

Umer Jamshaid 15 seconds ago Fri 09th August 2019 | 09:10 AM

Hong Kong stocks advance in early trade

Hong Kong, Aug 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2019 ) :Hong Kong shares rose on Friday, tracking a rally on Wall Street as investors sought to shake off anxiety over escalating US-China trade tensions.

The Hang Seng Index gained 0.57 percent, or 149.

11 points, to 26,269.88 in opening trade.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index added 0.40 percent, or 11.04 points, to open at 2,805.59. The Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, climbed 0.46 percent, or 6.86 points, to open at 1,505.81.

