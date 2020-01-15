UrduPoint.com
Hong Kong Stocks Barely Moved At Open

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Wed 15th January 2020 | 08:50 AM

Hong Kong stocks barely moved at open

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2020 ) :Hong Kong stocks were flat at the open of business Wednesday morning ahead of the long-awaited signing of the China-US trade deal later in the day.

The Hang Seng Index inched down 7.

28 points to 28,877.86.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index eased 0.12 percent, or 3.65 points, to 3,103.17 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, gave up 0.10 percent, or 1.80 points, to 1,816.33.

