Hong Kong Stocks Begin Day With Losses

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Thu 27th May 2021 | 08:20 AM

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2021 ) :Hong Kong stocks edged down at the beginning of trade Thursday morning as profit-takers moved in following a healthy two-day rally.

The Hang Seng Index dropped 0.57 percent, or 167.62 points, to 28,998.39.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index eased 0.21 percent, or 7.62 points, to 3,585.73, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange was marginally down, dipping 0.68 points to 2,379.88.

