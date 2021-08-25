Hong Kong stocks begin on front foot

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2021 ) :Hong Kong shares opened in positive territory Wednesday morning, extending their rally into a third day following a record close on Wall Street fuelled by renewed recovery optimism.

The Hang Seng Index climbed 0.

79 percent, or 202.13 points, to 25,930.05.

The Shanghai Composite edged up 0.10 percent, or 3.44 points, to 3,517.92, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange was flat, inching down 0.67 points to 2,463.18.