Hong Kong stocks begin on positive note

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2021 ) :Hong Kong shares opened slightly higher on Wednesday morning following three days of losses but traders remain on edge over the fast-spreading Omicron virus variant while also awaiting the conclusion of the Federal Reserve's latest policy meeting.

The Hang Seng Index edged up 0.09 percent, or 22.09 points, to 23,658.04.

The Shanghai Composite Index dipped 0.18 percent, or 6.48 points, to 3,655.05, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange eased 0.14 percent, or 3.46 points, to 2,554.78.