Hong Kong Stocks Begin Week Slightly Higher

Hong Kong stocks finished Monday with small gains though well off the morning's highs as investors fret over the crisis at Chinese property giant Evergrande

Hong Kong, Sept 27 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2021 ) :Hong Kong stocks finished Monday with small gains though well off the morning's highs as investors fret over the crisis at Chinese property giant Evergrande.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.

07 percent, or 16.62 points, to 24,208.78.

The Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.84 percent, or 30.24 points, to 3,582.83, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange sank 1.14 percent, or 27.68 points, to 2,406.56.

