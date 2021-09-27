Hong Kong stocks begin week slightly higher

Hong Kong stocks finished Monday with small gains though well off the morning's highs as investors fret over the crisis at Chinese property giant Evergrande

The Hang Seng Index added 0.

07 percent, or 16.62 points, to 24,208.78.

The Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.84 percent, or 30.24 points, to 3,582.83, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange sank 1.14 percent, or 27.68 points, to 2,406.56.