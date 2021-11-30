UrduPoint.com

Hong Kong Stocks Begin With Further Losses

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 30th November 2021 | 08:20 AM

Hong Kong stocks begin with further losses

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2021 ) :Hong Kong shares dipped at the open of trade Tuesday to extend losses stemming from the new Omicron Covid strain that has fanned fears about the impact on the global economic recovery.

The Hang Seng Index dipped 0.

29 percent, or 69.38 points, to 23,782.86.

The Shanghai Composite Index added 0.23 percent, or 8.05 points, to 3,570.75, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange gained 0.35 percent, or 8.80 points, to 2,525.73.

